20-year-old dead after crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Halifax County on Oct. 25.

Around 10:01 p.m., police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Elder Road.

Police said the crash happened when a 1999 Ford Ranger was going east on Elder Rd., ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off of the left side of the road, overturned, then struck a tree.

20-year-old Robert Harris of Nathalie, Virginia died at the scene, authorities said.

We’re told Harris was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

VSP said the crash is still under investigation.