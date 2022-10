AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County near Coffeytown Road has closed several lanes, according to VDOT.

Authorities say as of 5:01 a.m., all east and west lanes are closed.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Route 635, then onto Route 501 and then back onto Route 60; eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Route 501, then onto Route 635, then back onto Route 60.

