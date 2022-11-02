Healthy Homes receives $2 million to help restore Roanoke homes after negotiation delays

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

ROANOKE, Va. – Healthy Homes Roanoke was awarded a $2 million grant to help fix older homes at the beginning of the year. We first brought you this story back in January when the announcement was made.

Originally, the money was supposed to be available by the end of the summer so that they could start restoring homes by the fall. Due to delays in the negotiation process, the grant was also delayed.

Now, Healthy Homes says they have officially received the money and are in the process of getting it out to the community.

According to Katie Kennedy with Healthy Homes, there is an application process out right now. They will be reviewing those applications this Friday.

“The funds will not be directly managed by the city. We are going to be working with some nonprofit partners to manage those funds. So, our applicants will apply directly with those funded partners, and they will be working with us to access the funds,” says Kennedy.

According to Kennedy, they plan to be making funding announcements soon. A committee meets on a bi-weekly basis to talk about home and the work that needs to be done.

The renovations that will be done would be at no cost to the homeowner. This would include things like fixing basements, repairing roofs or making stairs safer.

According to Helen Ferguson, the program manager for Healthy Homes, the city has known the money is coming and has been preparing. Through their regular application process, they have been pulling homes aside that they knew would be good for this program.

Ferguson says, “Healthy Homes Roanoke is a great approach to keeping affordable housing in Roanoke from a holistic approach. It is a way that we can address the housing needs in the Roanoke Valley from a healthy standpoint. We address all the 29 healthy hazards, which are things like mold, fire hazards, electrical hazards and heating and cooling hazards. We address them from a way that really addresses the needs of the individual that is living in the home.”

Healthy Homes works with a number of partners, like Lead Safe Roanoke, the Office of Suitability and Total Action for Progress.

They are currently still taking applications and are looking for more homes to help.

“One of the things that makes this partnership work and helps makes the funding that we are getting work, is that we do what we call ‘braided funding.’ So it is not just the funding that the city got, but also funding that these current partner agencies have,” Ferguson says. “So if they apply there—even if they don’t qualify for the funding that is coming through the city—they have a great opportunity to get their housing rehabbed with the current funding at those agencies.”

Ferguson says that the application process looks different at every agency because every agency has its own process.

“Some agencies their board has to approve every house that they work on. Other agencies, it is just a matter of checking the list for every qualification, and it is just a matter of how many people are ahead of them on the list,” says Ferguson.

She also says that it could take up to two months for the application to be looked at and approved.

Healthy Homes says they are seeing a high demand for repairs in the Star City, so this is also slowing the agencies down a little bit.

Ultimately though, the organization hopes that this money will help more families stay in their homes safely.

If you would like to access the application, click here.