Bentley: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Bentley loves telling jokes and has a great sense of humor and a big smile.

“What did the triangle say to the circle? Wow, you’re pointless!” Bentley said laughing. “That’s all folks. Try to make it as funny as possible. Hopefully it’s funny.”

As you can tell, this 11-year-old is outgoing!

He’s smart too! Art and science are his favorite subjects in school. Dog Man books – his absolute favorite!

“I really like to read, but I also really like to play video games even more than that and that’s good, because I’m like all the other kids these days. Roblox is actually my favorite video game,” he said.

“Bentley enjoys spending time with family. He loves to go swimming. He’s very good with technology. If you have any computer problems, he can fix them. He has a great sense of humor. And he definitely has a sense of wanting to belong and be loved,” said his social worker.

The 11-year-old’s favorite color is red and his favorite food is mac n cheese.

“He likes the interaction with family, he likes interaction with siblings and I think he would really enjoy playing board games and card games and doing fun activities like that and even incorporating fun snacks to make it a really great, you know, family, fun activity,” said his social worker.

He is sensitive and does well playing by himself.

“Belonging means to me: happiness,” said the 11-year-old.

Bentley is On the Autism Spectrum and needs a patient and loving family. Bentley can be shy when first meeting new people. He prefers to have a schedule. He is a child in need of a loving, structured home.

If you have questions about Bentley foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about him here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.