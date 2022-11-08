One person hurt after malicious wounding incident in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt on Monday night.

Police said they responded to the call of shots fired around 9:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Grove Street on Monday.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found one woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated.

Authorities said two occupied homes and an empty vehicle were hit by gunfire during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Lynchburg PD.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. You can also share information about this incident by contacting Det. C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.