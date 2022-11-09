Roanoke non-profit to launch new chapter, combat violent crime in Lynchburg

The Hill City is one of many areas in Virginia that has seen in an increase in violent crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Roanoke non-profit is looking to expand its reach across Central and Southwest Virginia to fight violent crime.

Peacemakers will launch a new chapter in Lynchburg on Nov. 10 with a kick-off event at Diamond Hill Baptist Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to Shawn Hunter, the organization’s founder, the goal is to unify and execute an immediate action plan to rid the community of “senseless” gun violence.

“Police can’t do it by themselves. It takes this community to work together,” said Hunter.

Ahead of the launch event, Hunter and the newest members of his team were in Lynchburg Wednesday handing out event fliers and educating the community about their goals.

“We have to get the ex-offenders, the former drug users, and everything. They need to come out,” stated Hunter. “Those ones who changed their lives and wanted to see different, they got to get out and we got to clean our community up.”

The event is open to the public.

To volunteer and find out more about the event, contact Peacemakers at 202-374-9811.