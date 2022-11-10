No one hurt after apartment fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – This was one of the two fires in Roanoke on Wednesday.

Around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority staff said they noticed the fire at an apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW.

Staff called Roanoke Fire & EMS immediately, officials said.

We’re told residents from two units are displaced from their homes because of the fire, but no one was hurt.

The RRHA said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and they are cooperating with the fire department throughout the process.