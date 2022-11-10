WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders

The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10).

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail.

This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case, which began with workplace culture issues, to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The football team has been the center of several issues unrelated to football since the summer of 2020, with several former employees coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment.