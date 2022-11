CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two separate tractor-trailer crashes are causing delays on I-77 in Carroll County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say motorists can expect delays on I-77 at mile marker 12.8, and mile marker 15.

At 10:47 a.m., traffic backups are approximately 5 miles, and the south left shoulder and left lane are closed.

As of 10:56 a.m., traffic backups on 1-77 South are about 1.5 miles, according to VDOT. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed.