PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Two vehicle crashes are causing delays on Interstate 81 both ways in Pulaski County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said one crash happened on I-81 at mile marker 93.5 in Pulaski County, and as of 5:22 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane were closed.

The second crash happened at mile marker 96.1 on I-81S. As of 5:21 p.m., the south left shoulder and left lane were closed.