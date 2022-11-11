60º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Vehicle crash on I-81N in Botetourt County closes lanes

Happened at the 152.9 mile marker

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Botetourt County, Traffic
WSLS (WSLS)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Avoid I-81N in Botetourt County if you can. VDOT says a vehicle crash at the 152.9 mile marker has led to traffic delays.

As of 6:12 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed, according to VDOT.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email