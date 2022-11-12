Daniel: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

“I am good at football and basketball,” said Daniel who is funny, smart and outgoing.

“My favorite thing would be no school,” said the 13-year-old who is intelligent, getting all A’s this school year and participates well in class.

He loves playing outside, basketball and playing video games. His favorites are Call of Duty, Roblox and Fortnite.

“If Daniel had one wish, he would probably wish to play video games all day on his free time and also to have a forever family and brothers and sisters that he can go home to. For Daniel, the word family means consistency and it means someone who’s able to show love to him, no matter what the circumstance,” said one of the people who works with him.

He wants to do things with a family like play basketball or eat dinner together and talk.

“Just being there to sit down and speak with him and get past maybe a wall that he may have up, would be to be the biggest thing that I want people to know. So that’s seen as quietness, as you know him being reserved or not open. It’s just needing a little extra care and attention,” said one of his social workers.

Daniel enjoys playing with others. Daniel loves his siblings, and he is the oldest.

Daniel enjoys being helpful, cooking, and helps his current foster parent with preparing dinner. Daniel loves to eat, and his favorite fruit is oranges. He also has a turtle he takes care of.

If you have questions about Daniel or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.