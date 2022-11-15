‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto coming to Roanoke’s Berglund Center

Comedian Joe Gatto attends the world premiere of "The Boss Baby: Family Business" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto is headed to the Star City!

Comedian Gatto, best known for his roles in “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” will be coming to the Berglund Center on April 13, 2023, at 7 p.m., the center announced Tuesday.

Gatto also co-hosts the podcast “Two Cool Moms,” where he encourages anyone and everyone to submit their dilemmas so he can offer up some of his best “motherly advice.”

When Gatto isn’t telling jokes, he’s hanging out with his two kids and pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”