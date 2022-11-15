Man arrested for allegedly making social media threats against UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Authorities have arrested a man that allegedly made social media threats against the University of Virginia.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Charlottesville Police Department and the University of Virginia Police Department was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts.

CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the person believed to be behind them, and at around 4 p.m., detectives served a search warrant for an address associated with the suspect in the 200 block of West Main Street in Charlottesville.

Bryan Silva, 31, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives or concealed weapons by convicted felons

Possession of controlled substance

Authorities said they don’t believe that the posts are connected to the fatal shooting that took the lives of three UVA football players and hurt two others.

Silva was served an outstanding protective order issued by the Albemarle County General District Court and was held without bond at the Albemarle - Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.