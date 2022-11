PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT.

Authorities say it happened near Dry Bridge Road, and as of 5:56 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Virginia State Police told 10 News that there were no reported injuries in the incident.

