Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that left one hurt early Thursday.

Police say around 4 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.

Authorities say responding officers did not find anyone hurt at the scene but did find a residence that contained evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after, officers were notified by the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital of an adult male that had arrived at the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Additional officers arrived at the hospital to speak with the injured male, according to police.

Roanoke police say details are limited at this time due to the victim’s lack of cooperation with investigating officers, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500 to share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.