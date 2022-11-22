12 Giles County dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

12 dancers from the Giles County School of Dance were selected to perform

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The opportunity of a lifetime – a local dance company from the New River Valley will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

12 dancers from the Giles County School of Dance were selected to perform alongside 700 others from around the world.

The group traveled to New York late last week and has been busy practicing since they arrived.

“Last night we had to perform for NBC which is right where the parade will be,” Rachel Broyles with the Giles County School of Dance said. “You had all of these cameras and lights. It’s just crazy to think that being from a small town you are in front of all of these people, celebrities - Mariah Carey is going to be right behind us. That’s just crazy to me.”

The group will be dancing to “Run Run Rudolph.”