Five years later: Still searching for answers after Halifax County woman’s murder

Tuesday marks five years since the body of Emma Compton Layne was discovered in a shallow grave in Halifax County.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The family of Emma Compton Layne is still searching for answers five years after her murder.

Hunters found her remains in the woods less than a mile from the property Emma and her husband owned.

Emma Compton Layne was last seen leaving the Cody Convenience Store on the evening of June 17, 2017, as we reported.

Her sister, Shawna Krohn, spoke with 10 News, vowing to never stop searching for justice.

Krohn had this message for her sister’s killer: “I want them to come forward and do what’s right. I mean, they had no problem murdering her and throwing her in the woods like garbage and walking away. I want them to come forward. Emma did not deserve none of this. Emma was a beautiful person from the inside out.”

If you have any information about Emma’s disappearance or murder, contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3334.