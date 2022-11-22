Omni Homestead Resort receives national recognition

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – National recognition for a local resort that’s preserving both architecture and ambiance.

The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs has recently been named the Best Historic Hotel with over 400 guest rooms.

Staff said this honor validates its significance not only to the region but also to countless generations of families.

“This is a great property, has such a rich history and now that the commitment is made to put money into the property more than halfway through renovation and to receive this distinction is gonna be great for us as we move into 2023,” said Mark Spadoni, Managing Director of the Omni Homestead Resort. “Complete our renovation and welcome, hopefully, tens of thousands of new guests over a couple of years.”