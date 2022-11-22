Suspect arrested, charged in connection with robbery at Lynchburg convenience store

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 34-year-old woman is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a cash register and assaulting a clerk at the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities say they received a report of the robbery shortly after 8:30 a.m. and were told that the suspect fled the scene in a maroon sedan on Fort Ave, heading toward downtown.

After reviewing the surveillance video from the store, officers were able to obtain a suspect and vehicle description and locate the suspect in a maroon Toyota sedan on Tulip Street.

But when Lynchburg Police attempted to stop the woman, she sped off, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

According to the police department, the police chase ended in the 2300 block of Rivermont Avenue after a brief foot chase.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers were able to take the woman into custody.

The suspect, who has been identified as 34-year-old Teja Marie Ewell, of Lynchburg, has been charged with the following in relation to Tuesday’s incident:

Robbery

Felony eluding

Identity theft

Reckless driving

Several other traffic-related offenses

Authorities say at the time of the incident, Ewell was also wanted on the following charges:

Credit card theft

Credit card fraud

Petit larceny

Failure to comply with a court order

Ewell is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

There is no threat to the public, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.