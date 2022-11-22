Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park.

This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

At this time, the bodies have not yet been identified.

“In the wake of this tragedy, RRHA is cooperating with the police throughout their ongoing investigation,” RRHA told 10 News.

Officials say the deaths do not appear to pose a threat to Lansdowne or the public.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops