What are you most thankful for this year?

With Thanksgiving Day quickly approaching, I know many of you—myself included—are excited to gobble down a delicious meal and spend time with loved ones.

Waking up early to prepare yummy Thanksgiving dishes with my mom as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade plays in the background is something I will always cherish. Plus, we can’t forget about football and all the excitement it brings.

But the holiday is also a time for me to reflect on all that I’m grateful for, as I’m sure it is for others as well.

After all, life moves fast, so sometimes it’s hard to smell the roses amongst the chaos. But this Thanksgiving, I encourage you to sit back and consider what you’re most thankful for. Whether that’s family, a furry friend or even a simple act of kindness from someone in Southwest Virginia, we’d love to hear!

If you share your story with us, we might even feature it during one of our newscasts on Thanksgiving Day.

Have anything you’d like to share? Fill out the Hearken form below. The entry doesn’t have to be long: