72-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Police.

Police say the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. when a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old James Thompson, was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of West Main Street.

The motorcycle approached slower traffic and rear-ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to RPD.

Authorities said Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told the occupants of the truck were wearing their seatbelts and were not hurt in the crash.

Roanoke Police said that drugs, alcohol, and weather are all not factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending, authorities said.

The roadway was closed after the accident happened, as we reported.