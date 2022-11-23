Holiday pet safety: Foods that aren’t safe for pets to eat, preparations ahead of the holidays

SALEM, Va. – The holidays are just around the corner, and you might already be thinking about the delectable foods you’ll be eating. However, when you go to hand off scraps to your furry friends, you might want to think twice.

The Salem Animal Hospital shared some ways to keep your four-legged sidekicks safe this holiday season.

Below is a list of some foods that are harmful to dogs and cats, according to SAH.

Some foods that aren't safe to give to your pet (Credit: Salem Animal Hospital) (WSLS)

You or your guests might just think they’re giving your pet a holiday treat to enjoy, but experts with SAH say it wouldn’t be good for the animals.

To combat this, Dr. Rich Bryant, Co-Owner and Medical Director of Salem Animal Hospital, says you should set boundaries with your guests ahead of the get-together.

“Make sure your guests know the rules. With new people coming over, they need to know these foods can be harmful,” said Dr. Bryant.

And it’s important to note that food doesn’t necessarily need to be handed to your animals – they could be sneaky and swipe it from the table, countertops, or even from the trashcan.

“Everything is in the garbage bag, all the food the dogs are smelling, scraps, raw food … Make sure the lids are down, and the garbage bag is out of reach for your pets. No one wants to spend the holiday with a pet emergency.”

Salem Animal Hospital added that it’s a good idea to make sure your pets’ microchips are up-to-date in case they slip out the door during the hustle and bustle of the holidays.