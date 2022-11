On I-81S at mile marker 137 in Roanoke County, drivers can expect delays.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.