Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: 8:20 a.m.

According to Roanoke Fire EMS Facebook page. at 3:13 am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews saw flames in an abandoned residence.

The fire took about an hour to get under control because it had spread throughout the structure prior to the arrival of Fire-EMS personnel.

No one was found in the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation

Roanoke firefighters are investigating a house fire in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue.

The battalion chief told 10 News the house was empty at the time.

There has been no word yet on what time the fire started or what caused the fire.

