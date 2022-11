A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays for drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County. (Credit: VDOT)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened at mile marker 138.4, according to VDOT.

As of 4:13, all south lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured off at Exit 140, authorities say.