Bedford County Sheriff’s Office collecting toys for annual ‘Toys for Kids’ drive

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies need the public’s help to help put a smile on children’s faces this holiday season.

In this year’s annual “Toys for Kids” drive, the Sheriff’s Office will be collecting toys for students in the area.

We’re told all toys that are donated will be taken to elementary schools throughout Bedford County for parents to pick up before Christmas.

Their goal is to help out with the feeling of Christmas magic.

“It’s a good feeling, I can’t imagine being a child waking up on Christmas morning and not having anything to open, so that’s the goal is to have a present Christmas morning,” Major Jon Wilks with Bedford Sheriff’s Office said.

You can drop off unwrapped toys at the below locations until Dec. 9, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office:

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office- 1345 Falling Creek Rd. Bedford, Va. 24523

Bedford Police Dept.- 215 E Main St. Bedford, Va. 24523

Virginia State Police Bedford Area Office- 874 Blue Ridge Avenue Bedford, Va. 24523

Bedford County Fire and Rescue- 1185 Turning Point Road Bedford, Va. 24523

Walmart Bedford- 1126 E Lynchburg Salem Tpke Bedford, Va. 24523

Bedford Memorial Hospital- 1613 Oakwood St. Bedford, Va. 24523

Huddleston Dollar General - 2218 Smith Mountain Lake Pkwy, Huddleston, Va. 24104

Bedford Dollar General - 1507 Longwood Ave, Bedford, Va. 24523

New London Dollar General - 11811 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Forest, Va. 24551

Monetary donations will also be accepted and can be dropped off at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Checks can be written to the BCSO Employee Fund.

