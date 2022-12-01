Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir looking for community support

In order to cover lost tuition money, the choir must now raise over $50,000.

ROANOKE, Va. – For 36 years, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has been a staple of the arts here in Roanoke.

Director Kim Davidson founded the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir and has seen it grow over the years.

“We had 23 little singers ages eight to ten, and then we just grew from there,” Davidson said.

The pandemic set the choir back in numbers. Now they’re back in person, but their numbers are still down 40%.

“We used most of our savings during the pandemic to keep us going,” Davidson said. “And we offered a really top-notch, amazing program during the pandemic.”

In order to cover the lost tuition money, the choir must now raise over $50,000.

“We are on a big fundraising campaign because I believe in the choir. We have a lot of great board members who believe in the choir,” she said. “We have community members and so many alumni and we know the value and the purpose so we’re going to fight as hard as we can to keep this going.”

Davidson hopes to also be able to offer tuition coverage for students.

“If we could switch our program to be a lot of scholarship money and have a lot of children who love to sing, but may not be able to participate, this could change the whole vision of our program,” she said.

The choir is recognized around the globe, with performances for presidents, Carnegie Hall and Canterbury Cathedral.

“That’s what we’ve been able to offer to our singers are the most amazing experiences of their young lives, and something to carry with them their whole life,” she said. “It makes me feel really proud and really happy that we’ve been able to do that.”

Davidson looks at the choir as her family.

“I get to watch them grow up for ten years and get to know their families,” she said. “We all grow up together and love each other and work really hard together.”

The choir’s next concert is a holiday concert on Dec. 10. Tickets can be purchased here.

If you would like to donate to the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, information can be found here.