Holiday season kicks off in Blacksburg with annual Winter Lights Festival

It's time for the annual tradition of lighting the Blacksburg Christmas tree.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The holiday season kicked off in Blacksburg Friday night with their annual Winter Lights Festival.

A 10 News crew was there to help with the lighting of the Christmas tree, along with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

The festival included vendors, food and special performances from the children’s choir, band as well as a performance of The Nutcracker.

Hundreds of people came to celebrate the holiday season and even got an early start on some Christmas shopping.

“We actually just went to the Christmas market and bought some gifts for people and we went to Benny’s Pizza amazing pizza. It was really good and just kind of having a good time with friends and family,” said one festival-goer, Robert Augustine.

Want to check out more Christmas events throughout the region? Read this article.