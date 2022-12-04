Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims

One local nightclub is raising money for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that happened just over two weeks ago.

ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said.

Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The shooting killed five and injured dozens more. Robyn Burcham is the bar manager at The Park Dance Club here in Roanoke.

“There was a senseless act of violence against a community that is about love and acceptance, and we want to honor them,” Burcham said.

The Park is an LGBTQ nightclub, and Sunday night they raised money for Colorado.

“With the shooting that happened two weeks ago, the bar has not reopened yet,” Sachenbacher said. “So, the employees that are full time employees there have not gone back to work. So, they need assistance as well as the families of the victims, they need assistance as well.”

“Let the Colorado community know that we have their back,” Burcham said.

There were 25 performers, including drag, music and stand-up comedy. All of the proceeds will go to GoFundMe’s for the victims.

“Being a LGBTQ nightclub, we have to reach out to our families and our sister bars in places like that, because we’ve been through it, and we know how it is,” Sachenbacher said. “And it’s that time of year where you just have to help each other.”

Burcham says she sees The Park as a safe haven and is thankful for their security staff.

“This is happening all over the place and it just hurts. This community doesn’t deserve it,” Burcham said.