ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police says one person is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockbridge County.

Authorities told 10 News that the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) at the 202 mile marker.

As of 4:30 a.m., the south left shoulder is closed, according to VDOT.

VDOT says traffic is being detoured off at the 205 exit.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

