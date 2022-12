Javontae Graves has been charged with arson in a collection of dumpster fires in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 22-year-old is facing arson charges in connection to a series of dumpster fires in Lynchburg, according to police.

Authorities said that Javontae Graves matches security footage of the suspect.

Fires were set at four businesses in the Forest Hills area last Friday, causing thousands of dollars in damage, police said.