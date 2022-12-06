Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220

The Sheriff spoke to 10 News about the scene where a man shot at passing cars on the highway

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died.

It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges of Basset.

Hodges stopped and fired at two different vehicles, hitting one of the drivers.

State Police said that driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“While all of this was dangerous for one person in particular, it could have been a life-ending instance, he received the worst of it, we never had anything like this before. we’re also at the point we pray we don’t have anything like this again,” Perry said.

Virginia State Police is now handling the investigation related to the deputy-involved shooting.