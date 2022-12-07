Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Drivers can expect delays on I-81 in Montgomery County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.
The crash happened at mile marker 124.2, authorities said.
As of 1:47 p.m., backups are approximately 5 miles.
