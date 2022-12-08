Virginia Tech professor discusses Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Now that WNBA Star Brittney Griner has been released, many legislators and people in the sports industry are reacting and sharing their excitement and concerns moving forward.

Associate Professor, David Bieri with the School of Public and International Affairs said this is good news.

Biere said Griner’s release shows that hostage negotiations, which have been happening since Roman times, are working.

Griner’s release also shows there could more negotiations with the Biden Administration about pressing matters, like the war in Ukraine, according to Biere.

“This provides an opportunity for the current administration to say look we can have an impact and the Russians can be negotiated with, let’s bring them to the table because we cannot afford, the world cannot absolutely afford, to have Russia as a rogue state,” Bieri said.