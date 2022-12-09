VDOT: Emergency road work causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to emergency road work, according to VDOT.

At mile marker 137, just south of the off-ramp at exit 137, emergency road work is planned to repair a large pothole.

A right lane closure will be in place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and the exit 137 entrance ramp onto I-81 will also be closed during this time.

Authorities say the repair will occur within the work zone of the widening project from mile marker 137 to 140.

Additional work will occur in this area on Monday of next week, VDOT says.