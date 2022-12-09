47º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VDOT: Emergency road work causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County

Repairs will take place at mile marker 137

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: I-81, Timesaver Traffic, Traffic
Emergency road work causes delays on I-81S. (Credit: VDOT) (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to emergency road work, according to VDOT.

At mile marker 137, just south of the off-ramp at exit 137, emergency road work is planned to repair a large pothole.

A right lane closure will be in place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and the exit 137 entrance ramp onto I-81 will also be closed during this time.

Authorities say the repair will occur within the work zone of the widening project from mile marker 137 to 140.

Additional work will occur in this area on Monday of next week, VDOT says.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email