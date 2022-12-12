49º

Local News

68-year-old man dead after Wythe County crash

Happened Friday on Route 21, VSP says

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Wythe County
WSLS (WSLS)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Wythe County that took place last week.

According to State Police, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, on Route 21, not far from C.C. Camp Rd.

Authorities say a 1998 Nissan Frontier was driving north when it crossed the centerline of the road and hit a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

Officials have confirmed to 10 News that the driver of the Nissan, 68-year-old Larry H. Woods, of Independence, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to state police.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, 30-year-old Whitney A. Cheeks, of Rural Retreat, as well as the passenger, 37-year-old Jessica L. Mimm, were both transported for treatment of minor injuries. Both individuals were wearing seat belts, Virginia State Police reports.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email