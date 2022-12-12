68-year-old man dead after Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Wythe County that took place last week.

According to State Police, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, on Route 21, not far from C.C. Camp Rd.

Authorities say a 1998 Nissan Frontier was driving north when it crossed the centerline of the road and hit a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

Officials have confirmed to 10 News that the driver of the Nissan, 68-year-old Larry H. Woods, of Independence, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to state police.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, 30-year-old Whitney A. Cheeks, of Rural Retreat, as well as the passenger, 37-year-old Jessica L. Mimm, were both transported for treatment of minor injuries. Both individuals were wearing seat belts, Virginia State Police reports.

The crash remains under investigation.