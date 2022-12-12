Deputies searching for driver of stolen vehicle after police chase ends in crash in Henry County

During the course of the pursuit an assisting deputy responding, lost control of their vehicle at the intersection of Kings Mountain Rd. and Virginia Ave.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle after a police chase Sunday night.

On Sunday, Dec. 11 at about 9:37 p.m., officers responded to the Fas Mart on Fairystone Park Hwy after receiving a call to check on a vehicle.

After arriving at the scene, the suspect vehicle sped away, leading the deputy on a chase that lasted for about 4 miles and ended in Fieldale.

Authorities say during the pursuit, the deputy lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Kings Mountain Rd. and Virginia Ave as seen below:

The sheriff’s office confirms that the deputy was not hurt in the incident.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle, which was stolen from Charlotte-Mecklenberg Co., NC, fled the scene on foot.

In the end, deputies seized a firearm, marijuana and US Currency from the vehicle. Investigators are working to identify the driver.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

