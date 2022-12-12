Man dies in Rockbridge County officer-involved shooting, authorities say

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County, authorities said.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Lee Hi Acres around 10 p.m. on Friday for a report of a wanter person at the home.

Once deputies arrived with warrants, they said they saw the subject who then went into the bedroom of a home and wouldn’t come out or respond to deputies’ requests.

Around 11 p.m. after speaking with negotiators, the man came out of the room and authorities said he pointed a gun at deputies in the hallway and the deputies shot back.

Authorities said Michael Stevens, 57, of Rockbridge was treated by EMS but died at the scene.

Per policy, deputies involved have been placed on administrative duty and the Virginia State Police have been asked to investigate the shooting.