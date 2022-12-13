19-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Danville

Teen arrested, one still wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A 19-year-old has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Danville that happened in August.

Police said they responded to calls of shots fired in the 300 block of Halifax Street and found 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Danville police began to search for two suspects involved in the incident: a 14-year-old, who they arrested days later, and a 19-year-old, who was on the run for months after the incident.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 19-year-old Marte Oliver was arrested in the Gretna community of Pittsylvania County by members of the United States Marshal Service, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Department, and the Danville Police Department without incident, according to police.

Authorities said Oliver has been charged with the following: