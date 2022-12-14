🎄POLL: Do you prefer real Christmas trees or artificial ones?

It’s the best time of the year, and many of you are already rockin’ around the Christmas tree as you get into the holiday spirit.

One of my favorite memories from my childhood is decorating the family Christmas tree with sparkling lights of all colors and hand-made ornaments that my siblings and I created in class.

Once the tree was up, that felt like the official beginning of the holiday season, and the magic of Christmas was enough to make any kid burst with excitement.

For me, nothing quite beats a real Christmas tree and the smell of fresh pine. But I know for some, having a real one can be a hassle — sometimes it’s too big or just causes too much of a mess.

That’s where artificial trees come in. With these, you don’t have to go through the trouble of buying a new one each year and the setup is a piece of cake.

Just for some lighthearted fun, let us know which sort of tree you prefer for your family in the survey below: