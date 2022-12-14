Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?

SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm.

Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is forecasted to begin with rain, pretreatment on the roads will not help conditions.

“Pretreatment is not always an option because the rain will just wash it away. We can apply pretreatment 48 hours before, but the storm has to be something that’s just going to be a snowstorm and the temperatures have to be right,” said Bond.

Bond told 10 News crews are prepared and ready to go if needed.