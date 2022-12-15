Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat

When my husband, Ronnie, was diagnosed with cancer and began his journey fighting it, we found ourselves in frequent prayer and discussion, talking about the concept of legacy. Ronnie devoted his life to service – as a husband, father, grandfather, State Trooper, member of the Rockbridge School Board and Board of Supervisors, and member of the House of Delegates.

I am proud of Ronnie’s legacy and of everything we did together. The Shenandoah Valley is a better place because of his tireless efforts to serve his constituents, to support small businesses, parents’ rights in their children’s education, our law enforcement officers, and to protect our freedoms.

As our family mourns Ronnie’s passing, we want the residents of Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Buena Vista, Lexington, and Rockbridge to know that Ronnie’s work will not be left undone.

With such a slim Republican majority in the House of Delegates, every single vote matters, and we need a conservative who will uphold the values that Ronnie held so dear. After much prayer and contemplation with our family, I have chosen to carry on Ronnie’s legacy by seeking the Republican nomination for the House of Delegates 24th District. I cannot think of a better way to honor my husband’s memory than to continue where he left off in the House.

My campaign will be releasing more information in the coming days once the Governor announces the date of a Special Election, but I felt it was my responsibility to let the residents of our great district know that the conservative representation they had with my husband Ronnie, I plan to continue.

Ellen Campbell