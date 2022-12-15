38º

Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat

Ronnie passed away Tuesday after his battle with cancer

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia, Delegate
Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband's delegate seat. (Credit: Ellen Campbell's Facebook Page) (WSLS)

Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell.

Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years.

Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with parts of Amherst and Augusta counties, and Lexington and Buena Vista. Ronnie was also a former state trooper.

In a Facebook post, Ellen Campbell said she hopes to honor her husband by continuing the work Ronnie left behind.

You can read her full statement below:

Ellen said more information regarding her campaign will be released in the coming days, once Gov. Youngkin releases a special election date.

