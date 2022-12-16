38º

Crash causes lane closures, delays on Route 602 in Franklin County

Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT.

As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.

