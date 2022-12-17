40º

Local News

PIN IT: Share your lucky shots of the Geminid Meteor Shower

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Shooting Star, Geminids Meteor Shower
(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) (Ian Forsyth, 2018 Ian Forsyth)

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of you were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the later half of the Geminid Meteor Shower Friday night, Dec. 16.

The meteor shower peaked on Dec. 14 and is considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers, according to NASA.

The Geminids can be spotted starting around sunset and lasts until dawn during the active period, which is from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24, NASA said.

If you’re lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Geminids, be sure to submit them to Pin It for a chance to see your photos and videos on TV – it’s easy!

Here’s how it works:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Weather channel,
  • Include a description (optional),
  • Hit submit,
  • Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.
Shared by Cody Chisholm in Boones Mill, Va. (WSLS)
See More

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter