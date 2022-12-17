PIN IT: Share your lucky shots of the Geminid Meteor Shower

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of you were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the later half of the Geminid Meteor Shower Friday night, Dec. 16.

The meteor shower peaked on Dec. 14 and is considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers, according to NASA.

The Geminids can be spotted starting around sunset and lasts until dawn during the active period, which is from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24, NASA said.

If you’re lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Geminids, be sure to submit them to Pin It for a chance to see your photos and videos on TV – it’s easy!

Here’s how it works:



Upload your photo to Pin It under the Weather channel

Include a description (optional),



Hit submit,



Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.