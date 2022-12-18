Radford church sends 100,000 meals to Nicaragua

RADFORD, Va. – One church in downtown Radford is giving back to children in need this holiday season.

The Community Life Church has a partnership with a church and an orphanage in Nicaragua.

This year, the church partnered with Kids Around the World to send 100,000 meals to Nicaraguan children in need.

Members of the church worked alongside volunteers to make their goal happen. In total, about 256 volunteers came to help out.

From the mayor of Radford to families, sports teams, and even kids, all volunteers were welcome. Organizers say there’s no too small a task to be able to help the cause.

Pastor Renee Hidalgo says once a box is packed, a cowbell is rung, and church members and volunteers alike show their excitement through cheers.

“It’s been awesome to be able to give back, not only to our community through an opportunity to volunteer, but also to some friends halfway across the world,” Hidalgo said. “We might never meet, but we know that we’ve been able to be a part of blessing them also.”