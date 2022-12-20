Lynchburg mom says apartment was shot more than 40 times, bullet inches from daughters bed

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg apartment home was hit by gunfire Monday as the family was resting, authorities said.

Police believe two suspects fired at the back of the home from the alleyway striking bedroom windows and the upstairs unit bathroom.

“It was just so many gunshots. It’s just so many,” said Erica Patterson who lives in the upper unit.

Patterson said she thought it was anything but gunfire until she saw the damage.

She immediately called out to her panicking children, one of who was inches away from gunfire hitting her bed.

“She asked, ‘Mommy why would someone try to hurt us or try to kill?’ How do you explain that to an 8-year-old,” questioned Patterson when thinking about her children.

Lynchburg Police are looking for two suspects, both wearing dark clothing who ran away toward Rivermont Avenue.

Patterson wants to know why her home, and why her family.

“For whoever did this, I hope they sit back and think about what could have happened. Like, you could have killed all of these innocent babies,” said Patterson.