Town of Blacksburg, VDOT pre-treat major roadways ahead of icy winter weather

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Holiday travel could be impacted by winter weather rolling in on Thursday and Friday.

To get ahead of potential icy conditions, VDOT, Blacksburg, and other localities are pre-treating major roadways in their areas.

“That is a water and salt solution that we put out ahead of a storm. Up to 48 hours before a winter weather event. Now that brine solution should help the ice and snow from bonding to those major road surfaces,” said VDOT Spokesperson, Jason Bond.

“We are getting our equipment out there and everything is working properly, and the people are trained to do the brining,” said Blacksburg’s Director of Public Works, John Boyer.

A challenge Blacksburg is facing like many other industries is a staffing shortage.

Boyers said this time of year it’s all hands on deck when it comes to treating roads during winter weather.

“We’ve moved some pieces around some staff that are not typically involved in snow removal are going to be involved. I think the basics are going to be covered, but we are certainly feeling the staffing shortage just like anywhere else,” he said.

Boyer and other officials recommended drivers be cautious when traveling this week and to make sure to stay back from plows and salt trucks that are on the roads working.

