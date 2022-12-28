Martinsville to offer free disposal of live Christmas trees

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The city of Martinsville is offering free disposal of live Christmas trees to its residents this holiday season.

The city will recycle live trees following the Christmas and New Years’ holidays. Officials say the recycled trees are ground into mulch to be used on various plant bed sites throughout the community.

Residents have the option to drop off their trees at the Martinsville Jail Annex (City Farm) located on Clearview Drive. Signs will be posted at the drop-off location.

Additionally, the city is holding a free tree pick-up event from Jan. 3 to Jan. 20. Trees can be placed at the back of the curb and no called-in scheduled pickups are necessary.

Pickups after Jan. 20 must be scheduled through Martinsville’s Bulk Item Pick-Up Program by calling 403-5419.