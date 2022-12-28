55º

Local News

Martinsville to offer free disposal of live Christmas trees

Free pickups will take place from Jan. 3 to Jan. 20

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Martinsville, Southside
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The city of Martinsville is offering free disposal of live Christmas trees to its residents this holiday season.

The city will recycle live trees following the Christmas and New Years’ holidays. Officials say the recycled trees are ground into mulch to be used on various plant bed sites throughout the community.

Residents have the option to drop off their trees at the Martinsville Jail Annex (City Farm) located on Clearview Drive. Signs will be posted at the drop-off location.

Additionally, the city is holding a free tree pick-up event from Jan. 3 to Jan. 20. Trees can be placed at the back of the curb and no called-in scheduled pickups are necessary.

Pickups after Jan. 20 must be scheduled through Martinsville’s Bulk Item Pick-Up Program by calling 403-5419.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email